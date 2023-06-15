MLB to start months-long approval process for Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball laid out a detailed process to approve the Oakland Athletics move to Las Vegas, which appears set to become the second shift of a franchise in the last half-century. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says: “I feel sorry for the fans in Oakland. I do not like this outcome. A day after the Nevada Legislature approved public funding, Manfred said Oakland will file a relocation application and he will establish a relocation committee, which would define operating territory and broadcast territory. That group will make a recommendation that will go the sport’s executive council and then to full ownership.

