Exhibition by Chinese dissident artist opens in Warsaw despite pressure from China
By VANESSA GERA
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An exhibition by a provocative Chinese artist that criticizes the country’s human rights record has opened at a Polish state-run contemporary art museum despite pressure from the Chinese Embassy to cancel it. The Center for Contemporary Art in the capital, Warsaw, says it’s shocked by the Chinese Embassy’s attempts to cancel the exhibition by the artist, who goes by the name Badiucao. The exhibition titled “Tell China’s Story Well” includes a work that shows President Xi Jinping eating human flesh. It also takes on a number of other sensitive issues. The exhibition opening Friday evening is due to run until Oct. 15.