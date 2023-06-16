Family separations at the US border inspired Isabel Allende’s newest novel

MIAMI (AP) — The separation of migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border has always caused Isabel Allende pain: When she saw it during the Trump administration, her first impulse was to help reunify children and parents through her foundation. Then, the legendary Chilean author thought, she had to write a book. Thus was born “The Wind Knows My Name”, the most recent novel by the award-winning writer who is considered the world’s most widely read Spanish-language author. The novel brings together different threads that touch on immigration, violence, solidarity, and love. It was recently published in the U.S., Spain, and Latin America.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.