Florida couple charged with more than $2M in COVID-19 relief fraud

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A southwest Florida couple has been charged with stealing more than $2 million in COVID-19 relief funds and using the money to buy boats, new businesses and other luxury items. Court records show that Timothy and Lisa Jolloff made their initial appearances Friday in Fort Myers federal court on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and illegal monetary transactions. According to court documents, Timothy Jolloff submitted false and fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection Program loan applications in the spring of 2020 to the Small Business Administration. Prosecutors say the Jolloffs then used the money to purchase three pontoon boats, a furniture business in Indiana and a landscaping business in Florida.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.