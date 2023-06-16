Late British novelist Martin Amis knighted by King Charles in his first birthday honors list

LONDON (AP) — Martin Amis, one of the most consequential British authors of his generation and who died last month, has been posthumously knighted by King Charles III in his first birthday honors list, which were unveiled late Friday. Amis, who died of esophageal cancer at the age of 73 at his Florida home, accepted the knighthood for services to literature shortly before he died . His knighthood, according to the honors list, stands from May 18, the day before he died. Others to be honored include Amis’ great friend Ian McEwan, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and Richard Moore, head of MI6 overseas intelligence agency,

