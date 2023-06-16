Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat to visit Iran, latest in restoring diplomatic ties after 7-year rift

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat is coming to visit Tehran, the latest step in the restoration of diplomatic ties between the two Mideast rivals. A statement rom Iran on Friday says Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will meet his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian the following day. Prince Faisal is expected to officially inaugurate the kingdom’s embassy in Tehran. Diplomatic missions of both nations resumed their activities in the other country in recent weeks. The Iranian foreign minister’s visit comes after a visit to Saudi Arabia by the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier in June. In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tensions.

