UNICEF calls for better protection for Sudan’s children trapped in ‘unrelenting nightmare’

CAIRO (AP) — UNICEF says Sudan’s warring factions should better protect vulnerable children in the conflict zone, where hundreds of children have been killed and millions of young people “are trapped in an unrelenting nightmare.” The call from the United Nations children’s agency came after it announced that 330 children have been killed and 13 million are urgently need humanitarian assistance. It said that in West Darfur province, at least 14,836 children are expected to be severely malnourished. For two months, Sudan’s military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have been locked in a violent power struggle. Doctors groups say more than 958 civilians have been killed in the fighting. The true death toll is likely much higher.

