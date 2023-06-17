Pennsylvania trooper, suspect killed in shootout; 2nd trooper seriously wounded

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — State police say a state trooper and a suspect were both killed in a shootout in central Pennsylvania, hours after the suspect seriously wounded another trooper. Police in Juniata County said a man engaged troopers at about 12:45 p.m. near the Lewistown barracks and shot one trooper, who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Authorities found the man around 3 p.m. in Walker Township. Police say the shooter and a trooper were then killed during the resulting shootout. Officials said Saturday evening that there was no threat to the public. The troopers’ names weren’t immediately available.

