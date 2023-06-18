South Carolina GOP sets Feb. 24 date for first-in-the-South presidential primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Republicans have set Feb. 24 as the date of their 2024 presidential primary. Party official Hope Walker says the executive committee voted Saturday. Walker says setting that day gives GOP White House hopefuls more time to campaign in the first-in-the-South state after Nevada. The selection still needs approval from the Republican National Committee. The move comes as both major parties make moves to solidify their voting calendars ahead of the 2024 nominating process.A Democratic National Committee rules panel has given New Hampshire until Sept. 1 to comply with new rules that leaders there fiercely oppose. That committee opted not to immediately offer such an extension to another battleground state, Georgia, which hasn’t set its date for next year’s primary.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.