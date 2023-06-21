Fighting resumes after Sudan cease-fire as number of people displaced passes 2.5 million

CAIRO (AP) — Residents are reporting that clashes between warring factions resumed in Sudan’s capital and a neighboring city after a three-day cease-fire expired. Sudan descended into conflict in mid-April after months of worsening tensions exploded into open fighting between rival generals seeking to control the African nation. The fresh clashes signal that U.S. and Saudi efforts to extend the truce period that ended Wednesday morning failed. Residents of the capital, Khartoum, and the neighboring city of Omdurman say fierce clashes have broken out again. The fighting between Sudan’s military and a powerful paramilitary force already has killed thousands of people and forced more than 2.5 million to flee their homes. country

