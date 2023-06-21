Meat grown from animal cells? Here’s what it is and how it’s made
By LAURA UNGAR and JONEL ALECCIA
Associated Press
The U.S. government is allowing the sale of chicken made from animal cells. California companies Upside Foods and Good Meat were granted permission on Wednesday to sell their products by the Agriculture Department. Proponents say this “cultivated meat” is better for animals and the environment because livestock doesn’t need to be raised and killed to produce it. It’s made from the cells of animals in steel tanks. But there are questions about whether it will be widely accepted. In a recent poll by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, half of U.S. adults said they are unlikely to try it.