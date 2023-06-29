Ex-GOP Ohio House speaker sentenced to 20 years for role in $60M bribery scheme; appeal expected

CINCINNATI (AP) — Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in the largest corruption scandal in state history. The 64-year-old Republican is expected to appeal U.S. District Judge Timothy Black’s Thursday ruling. A jury convicted Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, ex-chair of the Ohio Republican Party, of racketeering in April. Jurors found Householder orchestrated a $60 million bribery scheme secretly funded by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. to secure the speakership, elect allies and then pass and defend a $1 billion bailout of two FirstEnergy-affiliated nuclear plants. Borges’ sentencing in the scheme is Friday.

