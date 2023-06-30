Coast Guard apologizes for mishandling of sexual assaults at academy following revelation of probe

The U.S. Coast Guard is apologizing for not taking “appropriate action” years ago when it failed to adequately handle cases of sexual assault and harassment at the service’s Connecticut academy. The service on Friday also acknowledged it did not widely disclose its six-year internal investigation into dozens of cases from 1988 to 2006. Two U.S. senators said in a statement the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, which has oversight of the Coast Guard, was not informed of the probe, conducted from 2014 to 2020, until a recent informal briefing with Senate staff. The Coast Guard says has made improvements to its sexual assault policies.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.