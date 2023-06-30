Delaware House approves bill allowing business entities to vote in town’s municipal elections

DOVER, Del. (AP) — State House lawmakers have approved legislation authorizing a small town in southern Delaware to allow business entities, including corporations and limited liability companies, to vote in municipal elections. Lawmakers voted 35-6 on Friday for the measure, which was sent to the Senate on the final day of the legislative session. The bill authorizes a charter change for the city of Seaford, one of more than a dozen municipalities in Delaware that already allow nonresident property owners to vote. At least four of those localities allow corporate entities and trusts to vote in municipal elections. Others restrict such entities to voting in special elections such as annexations, referenda or bond issues.

