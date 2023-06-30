Skip to Content
Deputy’s acquittal in Parkland school massacre case shows holes in the law, attorneys say

Published 1:27 PM

By TERRY SPENCER
Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys say the acquittal of a Florida deputy for failing to act during a school shooting shows there are holes in the law. Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson was accused of failing to act during the 2018 Parkland massacre — but there is no law specifically requiring that. Instead, prosecutors used the state’s child neglect law. That required that Peterson be considered a “caregiver” to the students, something legal observers say was a stretch. Victims’ parents and prosecutors say they’ll push the Florida Legislature to enact a law requiring school police officers act during a shooting.

