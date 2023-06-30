Virginia high school admissions case could be legal follow-up to affirmative action ruling

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court’s ruling last month about the admissions policy at an elite public high school in northern Virginia may provide a vehicle for the U.S. Supreme Court to flesh out the intended scope of its ruling banning affirmative action in college admissions. The Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology routinely ranks as one of the best public schools in America, and admission is highly competitive. A lawsuit challenging the admissions policy at TJ raises similar issues to those addressed by the high court’s ruling Thursday. The Pacific Legal Foundation is asking the court to reject TJ’s policy as unconstitutional as well.

