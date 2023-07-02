Drug cartel violence flares in western Mexico after vigilante leader’s killing

APATZINGAN, Mexico (AP) — The drug cartel violence that citizen self-defense leader Hipolito Mora gave his life fighting against has flared anew just one day after he was buried. Shootings and road blockades hit the city of Apatzingan, a regional hub in Mexico’s hot lands. Roads in and out of Apatzingan were blocked Sunday morning by trucks and buses pulled across the road by cartel gunmen, as the vehicles’ owners stood by helplessly. And in the city itself, gunmen carjacked a family, took their auto at gun point and used it to shoot another driver to death a few blocks away. The victim’s car was left dangling from a bridge as he lay dead inside.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.