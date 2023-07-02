Heavy rains flood Chicago roads and force NASCAR to cut short a downtown street race

CHICAGO (AP) — Heavy rains have flooded Chicago streets and forced the cancellation of a NASCAR race set to run through the city’s downtown. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for multiple counties in the Chicago area on Sunday morning. It said up to 6 inches of rain had fallen in suburban areas by midday. The Illinois State Police said parts of Interstate 55 and Interstate 290 have been closed because of flooding, with at least 10 cars trapped in water near Pulaski Road, a major north-south thoroughfare in the city. NASCAR announced it has canceled the Xfinity Series race set to conclude in the city’s downtown because of the weather.

