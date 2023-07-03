Firework explodes in Illinois man’s face, causing critical injuries

CARY, Ill. (AP) — A commercial-grade firework exploded in the face of an Illinois man as he was investigating why it hadn’t detonated. Investigators in Lake County say the 58-year-old man was looking into the tube containing the firework when it launched and exploded Sunday night. He is in critical condition at a hospital. Following the accident, authorities turned over other fireworks the man owned to a bomb squad for destruction. Commercial-grade fireworks typically require a permit to possess and detonate. Criminal charges are possible.

