Former South Florida police officer pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud

MIAMI (AP) — A former South Florida police officer has pleaded guilty to stealing about $285,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. Court records show former Miami-Dade police officer Samuel Harris pleaded guilty to wire fraud Monday in Miami federal court. He faces up to 20 years in prison at a sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. 25. According to court documents, Harris submitted false and fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications in the summer of 2020 to the Small Business Administration.

