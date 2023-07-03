Sudan’s army calls for young people, others, to enlist in fight against rival paramilitary

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s army has called on young people and anyone else capable of fighting to enlist in its battle against the country’s rival paramilitary force, known as the Rapid Support Forces. It is the second such call to be issued by army leaders in recent days. Sudan descended into chaos after fighting erupted on Apr. 15 between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Since then, over 3,000 people have been killed, the country’s Health Ministry said, while about 2.5 million people have been displaced, according to the U.N. The true death toll is believed to be much higher though cannot be confirmed due to difficulties in gathering data.

