Tajik man who fatally shot 2 security officers at Moldova airport dies in hospital

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Authorities say a Tajikistan citizen who fatally shot two security officers at the airport in Moldova’s capital last week has died from injuries he sustained when officers subdued him. The attacker, who Tajikistan prosecutors later identified as 43-year-old Rustam Ashurov was hospitalized Friday after being seriously injured by security forces who apprehended him after the shooting at Chisinau International Airport. Ashurov had just opened fire on two airport staff after being denied entry into the country. He had grabbed a guard’s weapon as he was being escorted away by officials, which he then used in the attack. Besides the security personnel who were killed, officials say one traveler was injured in the shooting.

