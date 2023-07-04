Spain calls an end to COVID-19 health crisis and obligatory use of masks in hospitals, pharmacies

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government has declared an end to the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and says people no longer have to wear masks in health and care centers as well as pharmacies. Spain has gradually ended the mandatory mask wearing, first in public and then on public transport over the past two years. The country has registered 14 million cases and 122,000 deaths from the coronavirus since 2020. The decision takes effect once published in the State Gazette in the coming days.

