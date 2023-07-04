UN urges Security Council to extend Turkey border crossing into northwest Syria for 1 year

IDLIB, Syria (AP) — The U.N. secretary general is hoping that the Security Council will vote later this month to keep a key border crossing from Turkey to Syria’s rebel-held northwest open for critical aid deliveries for a period of one year instead of six months. About 4 million people rely on aid that flows through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing to Idlib province. The Security Council is expected to vote in the coming days, as the current six-month opening period expires on July 10. Hundreds of thousands of people in Idlib, many of whom were displaced earlier during the 12-year civil war, now live in tent settlements.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.