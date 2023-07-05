A long-unidentified murder victim in Canada was a Tennessee spa owner who went to Montreal in 1975

TORONTO (AP) — Police say a woman found dead in eastern Ontario 48 years ago has been identified as a Tennessee spa owner who disappeared on a trip to Montreal. The woman had been known for decades only as the “Nation River Lady” after the remains were found floating in the river near a highway bridge. Ontario police said Wednesday that she was Jewell Parchman Langford, who co-owned a spa with her ex-husband in Jackson, Tennessee. She had travelled to Montreal in April 1975 and disappeared. Langford’s case was the first use in Canada of genetic forensic technology to identify a victim. A man living in Hollywood, Florida, was charged with murder last year. It was not announced at the time to avoid jeopardizing his extradition.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.