Canada’s government to stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram after Meta says it will block news

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s government has announced it will stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram in response to Meta’s decision to block access to news content on their social platforms as part of a temporary test. Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez announced Justin Trudeau’s government’s move on Wednesday. It’s the latest episode in a dispute that started when Trudeau’s administration proposed a bill that will require technology companies to pay publishers for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online.

