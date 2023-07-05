Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

Meta unveiled an app to rival Twitter on Wednesday. It appears to target users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. Called Threads, the new offering is billed as a text-based version of Meta’s photo-sharing app Instagram. It is being rolled out in Apple and Google Android app stores in more than 100 countries including the U.S., Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan. Screenshots show a Twitter-like microblogging experience. It suggests that Meta has been gearing up to directly challenge the platform after Musk’s tumultuous ownership has resulted in a series of unpopular changes that have turned off users and advertisers. But Threads has raised data privacy concerns and won’t launch in the European Union.

