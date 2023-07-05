Suspect in fatal shooting of Georgia sheriff’s deputy arrested after trying to flee in patrol car

CORDELE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in Georgia has been shot and killed and the suspect tried to flee in the deputy’s patrol car. The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the deputy encountered a vehicle in the middle of a road in Cordele around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday. After learning that the vehicle was reported stolen, the deputy exited his own vehicle and was shot and injured. The suspect took the deputy’s patrol car and led law enforcement on a chase through multiple counties. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office arrested him on Interstate 475 and recovered the stolen patrol car. The deputy was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

