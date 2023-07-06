Arizona governor makes contraceptive medications available over the counter at pharmacies

PHOENIX (AP) — Adults in Arizona can now obtain contraceptive medications over the counter at a pharmacy without a doctor’s prescription under a governor’s order announced Thursday. Gov. Katie Hobbs says the rule will go into effect immediately. It applies to self-administered birth control such as hormonal and oral contraceptives. Patients 18 or older need only complete a screening and a blood pressure test. Hobbs has used her executive powers in recent weeks to promote reproductive freedom. In June she issued a sweeping executive order effectively stripping prosecutors of their ability to pursue charges against anyone involved with a legally obtained abortion. She also plans to support legislation next year that would codify access to birth control.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.