No criminal charges in fatal Buffalo fire that killed firefighter who was trapped

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a fire in a Buffalo costume shop where a trapped firefighter died earlier this year has been ruled accidental and no criminal charges will be filed. The Erie County district attorney has said Thursday that an investigation found the March fire began when a blowtorch used on the brick exterior of the three-story building ignited bags of clothing inside. The prosecutor says Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno was trapped by a metal clothing rack that apparently fell on him and that other firefighters could not free him before being forced out of the building by an explosion.

