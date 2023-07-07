Extremely overdue book returned to Massachusetts library 119 years later

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts library is celebrating the return of a book more than a century after it was last checked out. On Feb. 14, 1904, someone curious about the emerging possibilities of a key force of nature checked out James Clerk Maxwell’s “An Elementary Treatise on Electricity” from the New Bedford Free Public Library. It would take 119 years and the sharp eyes of a librarian in West Virginia before the scientific text finally found its way back to the Massachusetts library. New Bedford Public Library Director Olivia Melo says the book’s return is a testament to the durability of the printed word.

