Israeli army disciplines soldiers for actions during 2021 Gaza war but will not take criminal action

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army says it has disciplined five officers for their actions during a 2021 war in the Gaza Strip, but they will not face any criminal charges. The army said that the soldiers, who were reprimanded for their actions, did not obey standard procedure when striking Gaza. The statement did not say when the incidents took place, what occurred, or whether they involved civilian deaths. International human rights groups have said Israel committed war crimes during the conflict. Israel and Palestine director of Human Rights Watch says the punishments announced Friday did not amount to a real form of accountability for the destruction Israeli airstrikes wrought on Gaza.

