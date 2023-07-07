Turkey’s Erdogan hosts Zelenskyy, says Ukraine deserves membership in NATO

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has voiced support to Ukraine’s membership in NATO, saying the war-torn country deserves to join the alliance. Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the comment early Saturday at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian leader is on a European tour to rally support for Ukraine’s entry into NATO after the war with Russia comes to an end. Turkey, meanwhile, has been holding off giving its final approval to Sweden’s membership in NATO, accusing Stockholm of failing to effectively crack down on Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara views as threats to its security.

