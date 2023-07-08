Man on scooter shoots randomly in NYC, police say, killing an 86-year-old and wounding 2 others

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say an 86-year-old man was fatally shot and at least two others were seriously wounded by a man on a scooter. Police say the gunman was shooting randomly at cars and pedestrians in Queens on Saturday. A person of interest is in custody. Police say the second shooting happened about a mile away and 10 minutes after the first. The second and third victims were both in their early 60s. Police say the investigation is ongoing and provided no further details on a possible motive.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.