Struggle to certify results of Guatemala’s June 25 presidential vote suffers another setback

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The struggle to certify the results of Guatemala’s first-round presidential elections has suffered another setback, after the chief justice of the Supreme Court issued an order blocking the certification. Chief Justice Silvia Valdés Quezada issued the unusual order late Friday. She stipulated the process could not go forward until the agency that conducted a review of vote tally sheets reported back to her on their methods and any inconsistencies found. The reviews witnessed by the AP found improperly marked or counted votes amounted to less than 1% of the total, not enough to change the results

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.