Texas police find 6 people injured after shooting at El Paso party, updated news report says

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — An updated news report says a shooting at a party in Texas wounded six people, fewer than previously reported. KVIA-TV reports police in El Paso say the shooting happened in a neighborhood near the El Paso Country Club in the city’s Upper Valley area around 9:45 p.m. Friday. Citing police, the station says none of the victims had life-threatening injuries. The station reports police did not say if any arrests had been made Friday. El Paso Police officials did not immediately reply to emails and phone messages left by The Associated Press Saturday morning.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.