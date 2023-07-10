Democrat challenges Rep. Van Orden in Wisconsin battleground as her party seeks to flip House

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrat Rebecca Cooke, a former small business owner and past member of the state’s economic development board, is running for Congress in a battleground western Wisconsin district. The 35-year-old Cooke announced Monday that she is running for a chance to take on first term Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump. Democrats are targeting the seat in their effort to regain control of the U.S. House in 2024. Cooke finished second in the 2022 primary, losing by about 8 points to state Sen. Brad Pfaff who was then defeated by Van Orden.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.