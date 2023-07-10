Giraffe named Twiga, who was among the oldest cared for by humans, died at age 31 at East Texas zoo

LUFKIN, Texas (AP) — A giraffe named Twiga who died over the weekend at an East Texas zoo at the age of 31 was among the oldest giraffes being cared for by humans. The director of the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin said Twiga was found dead Saturday morning. Zoo Director Gordon Henley said Twiga provided companionship to other giraffes and helped guide them on arrival. Twiga would have turned 32 on Oct. 1. She was born at the Los Angeles Zoo. She then went to the Racine Zoo in Wisconsin before coming to the Ellen Trout Zoo in June 2008.

