Japan’s top court says government restrictions on transgender employee’s use of restrooms illegal

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Supreme Court has ruled that restrictions imposed by a government ministry on a transgender female employee’s use of restrooms at her workplace are illegal, in a landmark decision that could promote the rights of LGBTQ+ people in a country without legal protections for them. It was the court’s first ruling on the working environment for LGBTQ+ individuals. It comes at a time of increased awareness and support for same-sex marriages and other sexual equality. But opposition to equal rights remains strong within the governing Liberal Democratic Party, known for its conservative values. In June, parliament passed a contentious law to promote awareness of sexual minorities without providing legal rights.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.