Panda twins born in South Korea for the 1st time

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A giant panda has given birth to twin cubs at a theme park in South Korea. The park’s operator said Tuesday Ai Bao gave birth to the cubs, both female, last Friday. It says it’s the first time that panda twins have been born in South Korea. Both Ai Bao and her newborns are in good health. Ai Bao and a male giant panda, Le Bao, came to the park in 2016 from China on a 15-year lease program. In 2020, Ai Bao gave birth to a female cub named Fu Bao.

