Thai police arrest 2 German suspects in the abduction and killing of a German businessman

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai media say police have arrested two Germans in connection with the abduction and slaying of another German, whose dismembered body was found in a freezer in a southern Thailand home. A report Wednesday in the Khaosod newspaper said a 52-year-old German man was apprehended Tuesday evening in Bangkok after a 47-year-old German woman turned herself in to police. The body of Hans-Peter Mack, a 62-year-old real estate broker, was found Monday night stuffed into a freezer in a home in Nong Prue, an upscale settlement popular with foreigners northeast of Pattaya.

