A Florida sinkhole that claimed a man’s life in 2013 reopens, this time harmlessly

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sinkhole that in 2013 fatally swallowed a man sleeping in his own house has reopened for a third time, this time behind chain-link fencing and doing no harm to people or property. Hillsborough County officials say the sinkhole located in the Tampa suburb of Seffner appeared again Monday. Officials say this is not unusual for such underground formations especially in central Florida with its porous limestone base. The hole was about 19 feet wide at its largest point. A decade ago, 37-year-old Jeff Bush was sleeping in a bedroom when the earth opened up and devoured him and part of the house. Five other people escaped unharmed. Bush’s body has never been found.

