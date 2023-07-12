After Quran burnings, UN rights body calls for more action to combat religious hatred
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body overwhelmingly approved a measure calling on countries to do more to prevent religious hatred in the wake of Quran burnings in Europe over objections of Western countries who fear tougher steps by governments could trample freedom of expression. Applause broke out in the cavernous chamber of the Human Rights Council on Wednesday after the 28-12 vote, with 7 abstentions. The measure brought by Pakistan and Palestine was backed by many developing countries in Africa, as well as China and India, and Middle Eastern countries. It comes in the wake of recent Quran burnings in parts of Europe and calls on countries to take steps to “prevent and prosecute acts and advocacy of religious hatred that constitute incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence.”