Baseball players are staying mindful on the diamond with barefoot walks in the grass
By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Baseball Writer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Across baseball, players are embracing practices like barefoot walking and breathing sessions to keep their minds as healthy as their bodies for the long haul of a pressure-packed baseball season. Arizona’s Christian Walker takes his shoes off and strolls through the grass before every game, and so do several teammates. San Francisco’s Sean Manaea and Joc Pederson and Cubs outfielder Mike Tauchman do it, too. The intent of barefoot walking is wide-ranging: potentially decreasing pain and inflammation, lowering stress and helping normalize the nervous system for improved sleep and day-to-day function.