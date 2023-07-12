Small plane that crashed in rural Alaska, killing 2, apparently struck tree, official says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An official says a small plane that crashed in Alaska last month, killing two, apparently struck a tree during takeoff from a rural airstrip. Clint Johnson, with the National Transportation Safety Board, says the apparent strike of a large snag rendered the left horizontal stabilizer inoperative and says the plane crashed shortly after that. The agency on Tuesday released a preliminary report on the crash that killed pilot Jim Tweto, of Alaska, and Shane Reynolds, of Idaho. Tweto’s family-run rural aviation business was featured in three seasons of the Discovery Channel’s “Flying Wild Alaska” series. Reynolds was a hunting guide.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.