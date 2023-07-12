There have been 175 sports-betting violations since 2018, 17 active investigations, NCAA head says

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NCAA has found 175 infractions of its sports-betting policy since 2018, and there are 17 active investigations. That is according to a letter from NCAA President Charlie Baker that was obtained by The Associated Press. The NCAA says less than 0.25% of its approximately 13,000 sporting events are flagged for suspicious betting patterns and far fewer actually have “actionable information.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.