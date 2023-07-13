Aid groups seek an EU commission review of migration law in Italy as it impounds rescue ships

ROME (AP) — A coalition of humanitarian groups is formally asking the European Commission to review Italian legislation governing migration. The groups say the Italian legislation raises questions about compatibility with European Union norms and international law. While the Commission is unlikely to intervene, the appeal marks a new development in Italy’s crackdown on migrants under the right-wing government of Premier Giorgia Meloni. In another sign of the crackdown, Italian authorities seized the Ocean Viking ship operated by SOS Mediterranee in partnership with the Red Cross after its latest rescue. The Italian coast guard inspection identified irregularities that require further investigation.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.