Arizona Democrats file complaint against No Labels over donor secrecy

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Democratic Party is looking to force the new political party No Labels to disclose its donors or lose its status as a party. Democrats filed a complaint with the secretary of state Thursday asking him to suspend the No Labels Party until it releases information about its donors. The complaint is an escalation of Democrats’ efforts to block a group they worry will boost Donald Trump’s White House bid. A lawyer for No Labels has said the group doesn’t need to comply with state-level campaign finance laws because it intends to run candidates only for president and vice president. The group is considering running a bipartisan “unity” ticket.

