EU rejects Myanmar’s diplomatic role and says it still doesn’t recognize generals
By EDNA TARIGAN AND JIM GOMEZ
Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat has expressed opposition to Myanmar’s upcoming role as overseer of relations between the 27-nation bloc and Southeast Asian nations and reasserted its non-recognition of the strife-torn nation’s military government. It’s the latest diplomatic fallout from the Myanmar army’s forcible seizure of power from Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government on Feb. 1, 2021 that plunged the country into deadly chaos. Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, raised the concern in a meeting on Thursday with foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. The 10-nation ASEAN includes Myanmar and Indonesia, which leads the regional group this year.