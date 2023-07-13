New Mexico revokes license of local marijuana retailer for selling cannabis from California

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators have revoked the license of a marijuana retailer in Albuquerque for selling out-of-state cannabis in violation of state law. The state cannabis control division announced Thursday the sanction against the Paradise Exotics Distro cannabis store. Regulators allege it sold cannabis products imported from California that were marked with a stamp of origin. Representatives for the business could not immediately be reached. New Mexico is among at least 21 state that have legalized recreational marijuana for adults. A federal marijuana ban still precludes interstate cannabis trade or trafficking. New Mexico law prohibits the local sale of out-of-state cannabis products amid a variety of concerns.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.